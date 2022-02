Auburn got about all they could handle from the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores for the first 19 minutes of Wednesday night's SEC basketball showdown at Auburn Arena. The No. 2 Tigers found themselves trailing by three points with just over a minute to go in the first half but Wendell Green Jr. quickly took care of that, tying the game with a 3-pointer and sparking a 7-0 run to end the half.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO