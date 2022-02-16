ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch: The moment a sloth was saved from electrical wires

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sloth in Colombia's Antioquia region found itself in a spot of danger as it climbed an...

www.bbc.com

UPI News

Sloth climbing on live power lines rescued in Colombia

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Utility workers in Colombia came to the rescue of a wayward sloth that climbed an electricity pole and was spotted dangling from live wires. Empresas Publicas de Medellin said utility workers Victor Hugo Lopez and Alex Misas were summoned to the power pole in Taraza when members of the public reported a sloth was hanging from the live wires and was in danger of electrocution.
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

DISTRESSING VIDEO: Mom PURPOSELY THROWS 3 Year Old Into Bear Pit At Zoo

A mother is being charged with attempted murder after she dropped her three year old child into a bear pit at a zoo. The horrifying video from Uzbekistan shows the 3 year old being intentionally dropped into a bear pit. The child fell about 16 feet below. The bear named Zuzu, walked over to the child and began to sniff the child.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

Over 100 flap shell turtles were allegedly poisoned to death at a lake near India's western city of Mumbai, in a bid to stop them from feeding on illegally-bred fishes.Conservation workers were reportedly alerted about the incident on Saturday after a local leader asked them to investigate a foul smell around the Gauripada lake in Kalyan area, located 50 kms from the country’s financial capital Mumbai.Since Saturday at least 135 bodies were recovered, while 11 were found alive and rescued by a team of the forest department and volunteers of Wild Animal Reptile Rescue (WARR), according to local media.Suhas Pawar...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Cockroach With Big Eyes from 100 million Years Ago Trapped in Amber

A million-year-old cockroach discovered (and preserved) in amber tells us that ancient cockroaches are not like today's "nocturnal creepy crawlers". The now-extinct cockroach, scientifically known as Huablattula hui, had been known to have existed, but this is the first-time discovery of their "huge peepers", as per LiveScience. According to researchers,...
WILDLIFE
Florida Star

Coke-A-Nut: Cops Bust Colombian Drug Smugglers With 20,000 Coconuts Filled With Cocaine

Colombian Police discovered more than 19,700 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine waiting to be shipped to Europe a few hours later. The 504 canvas bags containing the fruit were seized in the port city of Cartagena, which looks out onto the Caribbean Sea in northern Colombia. The shipment was allegedly destined for Genoa in the northwestern Italian region of Liguria.
