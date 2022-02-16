Pet of the Week: Bay
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.
Hey there! I’m Bay. I’m a big handsome guy who is looking for his forever home. Could it be you? I love to play and run, and I think that I could be the best thing that has ever happened to you. So call up HSMC and ask about me. I’ve got my paws crossed that you could be the one!
Comments / 0