Marathon County, WI

Pet of the Week: Bay

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hey there! I’m Bay. I’m a big handsome guy who is looking for his forever home. Could it be you? I love to play and run, and I think that I could be the best thing that has ever happened to you. So call up HSMC and ask about me. I’ve got my paws crossed that you could be the one!

