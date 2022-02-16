ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bits & pieces

wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Thank God for a little respite from the bitter cold...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Salty Attitude When Told He Can’t Play Outside and It’s Too Dog Gone Funny [WATCH]

Our dogs are just as much a part of our family as our kids. If you think about it, there are many similarities. We have to take care of them by providing them shelter, feeding them, taking them to the doctor, play with them, teach them and give them love. We also have to handle their discipline them, give them boundaries, and deal with their little attitudes.
PETS
People

Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Getting a good night's sleep often revolves around a few variables, including sleeping on soft bed sheets and finding a mattress that suits your preferences (whether that's a firm or extra soft option). Securing a pillow is just as important, so if you've been in search of a new one to test out, consider the Coolzon Down Alternative Bed Pillows, which cost $27 for a set of two at Amazon — that's just $13.50 apiece.
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

8 Best Drill Bit Sharpeners

Instead of throwing out your dull drill bits, use one of these handy drill bit sharpeners to keep them ready for work. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Win £250 to spend on Country Living paint collection at Homebase

In everything we do at Country Living, we endeavour to capture the essence of the countryside. We encourage city and country dwellers alike to embrace a lifestyle sensitive to our natural surroundings, and believe wholeheartedly in the benefits of bringing elements of the outdoors in. The Country Living paint collection...
SHOPPING
SPY

Cooling Hotel Pillows With 118,000 5-Star Reviews Are Now Just $17 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more comforting than resting your head on a soft, cozy pillow after a long stressful day. And while finding a high-quality pillow will help you do just that, it doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re in the market for a set of pillows or just looking to add something new and cushy to your existing bedding, we’ve got a great deal to share with you today. Right now, Amazon is...
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to iron the tricky bits

Ironing isn't exactly a beloved chore — in fact, it's the second most hated household job after cleaning the oven, according to Tombola. Maybe you can learn to love ironing t-shirts, but when it comes to shirt sleeves or delicate items, things can get a little tricky. With this...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy