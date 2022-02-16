ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PSU Extension clears spotted lanternfly myths

wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith endless information available 24/7 on...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Myths#Spotted Lanternfly#Psu Extension
Field & Stream

8 of the Strangest Deer Ever Taken by Hunters

Usually, a deer, elk, or moose catches our attention because of the size of its antlers. But these eight critters have stuck with us not because of their rack sizes—but because of their curious adaptations, appearances, and deformities. They are true anomalies of the wild—rarer, in many cases, than many record-book trophies. Count yourself lucky if you ever spot—or tag—one in the woods.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Lancaster Online

Spotted lanternflies in PA: Is cooler weather slowing them down?

Despite a period of below-average temperatures, this winter’s weather likely wasn’t harsh enough to kill off thousands of invasive, sap-sucking spotted lanternflies set to emerge from eggs in Lancaster County this spring. “The short answer is: Yes, it was a bit cold, but I’m not confident that’s going...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Field & Stream

Meet “2202,” the First Native-Born Colorado Wolf Pup Collared with a GPS Tracker

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife fitted a female wolf pup with a GPS collar last week, making her the first native-born gray wolf to be collared in the Centennial State. The pup is one of eight in a pack living in the North Fork area, a basin in Colorado’s north-central mountains. The young wolf was born in 2021. Her mother—who’s known as “F1084″—dispersed into Colorado from the Snake River Pack in Wyoming in 2019, according to CPW. F1084’s collar recently stopped transmitting, leading to the decision to collar the pup. According to reports, the pup was darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, fitted with the collar, and given a brief health exam that showed she was in good condition.
COLORADO STATE
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Bald and Golden Eagles are suffering from widespread and frequent lead poisoning after feasting on deer shot by hunters using lead bullets, USGS study reveals

Bald and Golden Eagles are suffering from widespread and frequent lead poisoning, according to a new study by the US Geological Survey. The first-of-its-kind, eight-year study, involved experts taking blood samples from 1,210 eagles through 38 US states, including Alaska, between 2010 and 2018. The iconic birds of prey are...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Pennsylvania animal shelter identifies mystery animal as a coyote

Every mystery has an answer. A wildlife hospital in Pennsylvania announced the results of a DNA test for an unusual-looking animal that it had been treating. While the animal had been brought in for treatment in January, it escaped from the facility and has not yet been relocated. Wildlife Works...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy