PSU Extension clears spotted lanternfly myths

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife fitted a female wolf pup with a GPS collar last week, making her the first native-born gray wolf to be collared in the Centennial State. The pup is one of eight in a pack living in the North Fork area, a basin in Colorado’s north-central mountains. The young wolf was born in 2021. Her mother—who’s known as “F1084″—dispersed into Colorado from the Snake River Pack in Wyoming in 2019, according to CPW. F1084’s collar recently stopped transmitting, leading to the decision to collar the pup. According to reports, the pup was darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, fitted with the collar, and given a brief health exam that showed she was in good condition.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO