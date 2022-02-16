Jones hits 1,000

Somewhat in jest, Joe Salvino said there are two people who care more about his career win total than he does. “My scorekeeper and my wife,” the Belle Vernon boys basketball coach said with a laugh. “I’m not saying it doesn’t matter. It means I’ve won, but this is my 38th year. When people ask how many wins I have and I don’t know, my wife yells at me.”

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO