Jones hits 1,000

SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lewisburg boys basketball team played well down the stretch, defeating Bloomsburg 59-49 in the PHAC semifinals. With the win, the Green Dragons advance to the title game against #6 Loyalsock.
LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — Every kid grows up having the dream of experiencing the moment that Tyler Burton just did. LL League championship on the line. Tie game at 47 with the clock ticking down. A pull-up three for the win. A moment he had been practicing and waiting for his whole life. His clutch […]
Council Rock North used everything that it had, and didn't have, in earning a 57-53 victory over Neshaminy in the PIAA District One 6A tournament Friday night at Council Rock North.
The Indians, ranked No, 15 with a 17-6 mark, will travel to No. 2 Lower Merion (18-3) in Tuesday's next round. Neshaminy, ranked No. 18, finishes...
The Wilson Warriors were missing their second-leading scorer and a second-team all-league selection in Friday night’s Colonial League boys basketball championship game at Freedom High School. But what they weren’t missing was a lot of energy, determination and grit. Those elements and a fast start were enough to carry Wilson to a 56-50 win over Southern Lehigh and the program’s first league ...
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - It's a special accomplishment when a basketball player hits the 1,000-point milestone, and not often do two teammates do it in the same season. Not only did Towanda's Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester make that happen, but they reached the mark in the same game. Bennett,...
Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS BASKETBALLPortage 85, Shanksville-Stonycreek 39 (WestPAC Semi)Portage led from tip to buzzer in an 85-39 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek in the WestPAC semifinal Wednesday. The […]
It didn't take long for standout defender Caroline Zentis to anticipate a pass, grab the steal and score on a layup in the first 30 seconds of the game.
Then, before Mercyhurst Prep could even get a shot off, Fairview led 9-0 on Thursday.
...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Thursday’s 67-46 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers was one of the Nittany Lions better performances of the season. It wasn’t always pretty, but there was a marked difference. In a slightly confusing scheduling fluke, Penn State played Minnesota twice over the span of five days, with a game against […]
The WPIAL basketball championships return to the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in two weeks after a one-year absence due to the pandemic. The City League boys and girls finals are also headed back to The Pete with the two title games slated for...
The stars did what they were expected to do, but it was a rough opening round for most of the Tribune-area's wrestlers Friday at the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis.
Nine local matmen won their first-round matches and guaranteed themselves a spot on the IHSAA awards stand Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Ten others...
When the ball goes up, Emma Blair is ready for it to come down. The Latrobe junior forward takes many would-be rebounders to task, firmly planting herself into a position to snare a missed shot and give the Wildcats a fresh chance at a putback or new possession. The 6-foot-1...
PORTAGE — Traditionally known as a strictly man-to-man team, Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Robert Snyder decided to try and throw a curve ball at Portage in the WestPAC semifinals by coming out in a zone defense.
The Mustangs made the Vikings pay by knocking down four shots early to grab a double-digit lead.
...
WATERFALL — Marissa Coudriet led the charge as the East Juniata Tigers defeated Forbes Road 46-26 in a non-league girls basketball game on Thursday. Coudriet led the Tigers offensively and nearly scored as many points as the Cardinals with 21 for the night. Grace Hibbs added another 10 points in the game.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Jim Thorpe boys basketball team beat Shenandoah Valley in the semifinals of the Schuylkill League tournament. With the win, the Olympians advance to the title game against Pottsville.
Somewhat in jest, Joe Salvino said there are two people who care more about his career win total than he does. “My scorekeeper and my wife,” the Belle Vernon boys basketball coach said with a laugh. “I’m not saying it doesn’t matter. It means I’ve won, but this is my 38th year. When people ask how many wins I have and I don’t know, my wife yells at me.”
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
HAZLE TWP. — Nanticoke Area would zip right through the Dallas defense in the first quarter Thursday night. The Trojans would then score inside, on a drive or on a rebound. There was just one huge problem. Those two points would often come after Dallas scored three on the other end of the court.
At the Heartland Conference girls’ basketball semifinals on Wednesday, Bloomsburg defeated Shikellamy, 64-54, while Southern Columbia defeated Shamokin Area, 52-23. The Lady Huskies and Tigers will meet on Friday night for the league championship.
