ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Heart health a 24-7 priority

By KEVIN MCCONLOGUE Press Examiner
wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaying healthy and in shape has become one...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Supplement You Should Be Taking To Strengthen Your Heart

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predisposed, your lifestyle can also have a great impact on your heart health. Eating a nutritious diet is essential for your long term health, but we all lead busy lives. Sometimes you need help bridging the gap between what you’re getting enough of and what you’re losing out on. This is why supplements can be incredibly helpful additions to your wellness routine. But how do you know which ones are right for you? We asked Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist and founder of Walk with a Doc, about his favorite supplements when it comes to strengthening your heart health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

I hold weight in my midsection. Can I spot reduce belly fat?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
extratv

Susan Lucci Undergoes Another Emergency Heart Surgery

Actress Susan Lucci, 75, is on the mend after another emergency heart surgery. The “All My Children” star opened up to “Good Morning America’s” Amy Robach about how she landed in the ER. Lucci said she was shocked to experience chest pains very similar to...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
FOX8 News

Keep track of your heart health with a calcium scan!

(WGHP) — February is American Heart Month, and it’s the perfect time to learn more about a tool that might help you focus on your cardiovascular health. It’s called a coronary calcium scan. Dr. Michael Shapiro joined us by phone to explain why you might be a candidate. He’s a professor of cardiology at Atrium […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Victoria Advocate

Dietitian Dish: Adjust your diet to help your blood pressure

February is Go Red for Women month. The reason is that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women. Heart disease includes many diagnoses such as high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, strokes, heart attacks, along with several other diagnoses. The diagnosis I am going to focus on today is known as the silent killer, hypertension. Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension is defined as when the blood pressure flowing through your veins is consistently too high.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy