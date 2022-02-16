ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Backyard Bird Count begins Feb. 18

By TOM VENESKY Times-Shamrock CORRESPONDENT
wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year in the middle of...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor And Here’s Why

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances. “Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Flock
Spectator

Feathered Friends: Eagles and owls getting ready for nesting

Now that we are deep into a cold winter, the birds are using the bird feeders in large numbers. If you feed the birds, you have great opportunities to see several very pretty and interesting species. I encourage you to study your “feeder guests” and you will likely realize that...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Dayton Daily News

EAGLE UPDATE: Orv and Willa lose new egg after damage to nest

What was almost a joyous week for the region’s most beloved birds quickly became tragedy overnight Wednesday. Orv and Willa, Carillon Historical Park’s resident bald eagles, lost the egg that Willa laid less than a day before on Wednesday, according to Jim Weller, founder of the Eastwood Eagle Watchers and a volunteer bald eagle expert at Carillon. Weller said the nest, which Orv and Willa have been expanding on since their first brood at Carillon in 2018, was severely damaged and broken during an overnight windstorm.
ANIMALS
Buffalo News

Scattershots: Free fishing weekend, Chautauqua Ice Derby, Great Backyard Bird Count

The first Free Fishing weekend of the new year is scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20. What this means is you don’t need a fishing license to fish anywhere in the state in freshwater if you are 16 years of age or older. Anyone under 16 years of age does not need a license. However, you must still abide by the rules and regulations that pertain to the body of water you intend to fish. To find out more about the state’s free fishing weekends, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/89821.html.
HOBBIES
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Counting birds

Please join the Great Backyard Bird Count. The Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society invite people to spend some time watching and counting birds. Participating is easy, fun to do alone or with someone else, and it can be done anywhere you find birds. You are counting all birds you see for 15 minutes or more at least once or more each day over four days, Feb. 18 - 21.
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

Project FeederWatch provides lots of simple, quick advice about backyard birds

I like to think I’ve gotten smarter, but maybe I’ve just gotten lazier. I’ve answered a lot of questions from readers about bird feeders over the years, often after doing time-consuming research. Nowadays I just go to feederwatch.org. Project FeederWatch is another of the indispensable birding tools...
ANIMALS
Kearney Hub

Spot, identify and count birds at Cottonmill Park in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Great Backyard Bird Count offers a snapshot of a particular location on a particular day in terms of the kinds and numbers of birds that happen to visit at that time. “It gives us relative numbers of species and it helps us to understand their distribution,”...
KEARNEY, NE
FOX21News.com

Egyptian tortoise Tut and CMZoo talk Value Days & the annual Run to the Shrine!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. It’s only February, but it’s already time to start thinking about some of your summer events. A great one to keep in mind is the annual Run to the Shrine with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, it’s coming up in May, but registration is open now! Rachel Wright, public relations and social media manager for the zoo, and Tut, an Egyptian tortoise, caught up with the Loving Living Local team to talk about the event and Value Days admission.
ANIMALS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Time for the 25th Great Backyard Bird Count, help scientists get snapshot of global bird populations

Get ready for the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 18-21; free webinar at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 16 can help you participate. The Great Backyard Bird Count returns for its 25th year next weekend, Feb. 18-21. Participating is easy: Pick a spot and watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once, using one of the tools on the GBBC website to tally all the birds you see or hear while you’re observing.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy