Perry no longer DEP deputy for oil and gas

Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer.Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them.“Are you going to drink and bathe in it?” Kemble asked the prosecutor and her colleague, a special agent. “Are you two going to come here and live in this house on that system for a month and use that water?”The officials demurred.One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO