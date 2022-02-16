ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Perry no longer DEP deputy for oil and gas

 2 days ago

The Department of Environmental Protection confirmed...

Grist

In blow to Biden administration, judge halts oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday, a federal judge threw out the Department of Interior’s decision to lease more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production — the largest offshore auction in U.S. history. The sale, which came just days after Biden vowed to “lead by example” in cutting emissions during U.N. climate talks in Scotland, could have resulted in 600 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Guardian analysis of Interior Department data.
Kilgore News Herald

OIL AND GAS IMPACT

SHREVEPORT, La. - If Russia does decide to invade Ukraine, natural gas will be a much-needed resource for Europe. Luckily, here in northwest Louisiana and east Texas, the Haynesville Shale provides the area with a lot of it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WHYY

High-ranking oil and gas official resigns from DEP

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. The top deputy for oil and gas programs is out at the state Department of Environmental Protection. As of Friday, Scott Perry is no longer Deputy Secretary for Oil and Gas Management at DEP, an agency spokesman confirmed in an email. DEP did...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Oil/gas drilling

Opposing Loveland oil/gas drilling is a no-brainer. Hooray for Jim Danforth’s well-researched letter written in opposition to the McWhinney proposal to drill for oil/gas here in east Loveland. I live a block from the proposed site. My HOA houses mostly neighbors like me (in our 70s and 80s) and young, growing families — the most vulnerable among age groups negatively affected by both the drilling and, later, from methane “escape.”
LOVELAND, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ABQJournal

Time is now to wean budget off oil and gas

The current booming oil and gas revenues flowing to the state are almost enough to make New Mexicans forget the massive budget cuts we experienced just a few short years ago. As a legislator who had to make tough decisions then, I recognize that long-term diversification of state revenues remains a critical priority for our kids’ and grandkids’ futures. That’s why Sen. Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, and I have introduced Senate Bill 155, which would create the Economic Diversification and Climate Resilience fund using 50% of the oil and gas production tax revenue that would otherwise flow into the general fund.
JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Oil and gas wells; Judge Geri Joneson

I speak as a physician and longtime resident of Loveland against the McWhinney plan to develop oil and gas wells in Loveland. We already have a dangerous air pollution problem which affects the health of our citizens. The ozone and particulates (PM 2.5) created from the harvesting and burning of fossil fuels are responsible for the majority of this toxic air. Exposure to humans (and plants and trees) can be toxic and deadly for those with health issues.
LOVELAND, CO
Odessa American

Oil & Gas Workers Association endorses Kinsey

The 45,000 members-strong Oil & Gas Workers Association (OGWA) has endorsed Aaron Kinsey for Texas State Board of Education District 15. “Education is the key. Often, we pay attention to the big national and state elections and overlook county judge, district attorney, city council, and school board races. We must place equal importance on every election that impacts our children’s future, our oil & gas jobs, every state, and our nation. Rooting out Marxist, racist, anti-American content in our public education system is a big task, and Aaron Kinsey has answered the call,” Matt Coday, OGWA president and founder, said in a news release confirming his support of Kinsey.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The Supreme Court could hamstring federal agencies' regulatory power in a high-profile air pollution case

On Feb. 28, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in West Virginia v. EPA, a case that centers on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. How the court decides the case could have broad ramifications, not just for climate change but for federal regulation in many areas. This case stems from actions over the past decade to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, a centerpiece of U.S. climate change policy. In 2016, the Supreme Court blocked the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which was designed to reduce...
CONGRESS & COURTS
enr.com

Abandoned Coal Mine Cleanups Get Big Boost Under Infra Law

States are set to gain $725 million a year in new funding authorized under the new infrastructure law to reclaim abandoned coal mines, the US Interior Dept. said on Feb. 7. The law, passed last November, included $11.3 billion over 15 years for abandoned mine reclamation, significantly boosting the $8 billion spent on the program since its inception in 1977. The estimated cost to reclaim all abandoned U.S. sites is $20 billion.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller

Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer.Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them.“Are you going to drink and bathe in it?” Kemble asked the prosecutor and her colleague, a special agent. “Are you two going to come here and live in this house on that system for a month and use that water?”The officials demurred.One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Lady Godiva of the oilpatch in race for oil and gas regulator

Climbing onto an oilfield pumpjack in nothing but skivvies and pasties is not the worst thing a candidate for statewide office has done lately. Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney and self-described Lady Godiva of the Permian Basin, has spent more time on drilling rigs than incumbent Wayne Christian, who rakes in campaign donations from the entities he regulates.
TEXAS STATE
Grist

A federal permitting agency will take emissions, environmental justice into account

On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, the agency responsible for regulating pipeline infrastructure, announced it would take greenhouse gas emissions and environmental justice concerns into account when it reviews natural gas projects. The announcement means the commission could block the construction of interstate natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, and liquified natural gas terminals on climate and environmental grounds.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

New Gas Pipelines Draw Fresh Scrutiny by Energy Regulators (1)

U.S. energy regulators plan to look more closely at the economic need and environmental impacts of new interstate natural gas pipelines—a consequential update of a 23-year-old policy that underpins federal pipeline reviews. Gas pipeline reviews will take into account a proposed project’s effect on climate change, look at a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

FERC issues ‘historic’ overhaul of pipeline approvals

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued sweeping new guidance yesterday for natural gas projects, including a first-ever climate change threshold, upending decades of precedent for how major energy infrastructure is approved. FERC updated a 23-year-old policy for assessing proposed natural gas pipelines, adding new considerations for landowners, environmental justice communities...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

