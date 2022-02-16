Live at the Dietrich

Since its December debut, the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has seen a pretty regular cast. For the most part, fans follow the Dutton family, Captain Shea Brennan, and Brennan’s friend and partner, Thomas. However, the most recent episodes saw the addition of a new forerunning character, a Native American named Sam.
‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ among offerings. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “The one that seems to be on everyone’s radar is ‘Belfast’,” film booker Ronnie Harvey said last week, shortly after attending Preview Day at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
I was finishing my book, “I Can and I Will,” over three years ago, when a man asked me what it was about. I explained it was a book about overcoming obstacles, finding God, and success. I’ll never forget what he said. His response was, “you can’t write a book about success, because you’re not successful.”
Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
"It's a proper live rock album" says Nathan James, as Inglorious announce MMXXI Live At The Phoenix on various audio and video formats - watch video for I Don’t Need Your Loving. Brit-rockers Inglorious are to release a live album. MMXXI Live At The Phoenix was recorded last year...
Recently, I've been on yet another of my seemingly never-ending quests to pare down and clean out. I got this surge of energy after reading how Graham Hill is living with less. A lot less. Hill, a self-made young millionaire who decided he really didn't need lots of stuff, wrote...
Columbia's nightlife continues to grow week after week, with customers filling up local restaurants, breweries and tap houses. But one thing that seems to be missing is a space for younger people to frequent on the weekends, especially in the downtown area. Earlier this week, The Daily Herald published a...
When you think of the great LA dive bars, The Living Room doesn’t always come to mind. But this dime-sized drinking spot located right around the corner from Johnny’s Pastrami in West Adams is a must-visit. There’s a doorbell you have to ring to get into this tiny place, and there’s usually a full crowd listening to the blues on a jukebox inside. It’s the kind of laid-back spot where you can actually have a conversation—unless you’re here on a Friday or Saturday night when the small stage is dominated by karaoke performances.
The first selfie studio is officially open to the public in Billings. Reach Selfie lets you take photos in front of different backdrops without leaving the studio. “We’ve got 20 sets and we have two changing rooms so people can, you know, bring a couple different outfits,” said owner Tove Oblander.
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.”
Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
The “Yellowstone” news just keeps rolling in. The latest reports confirm that the “6666” spin-off will come sooner than we think. “Yellowstone” fans first heard about the potential spin-off last year. It’s supposed to be based on the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas, showcasing the lives of the wranglers and cowboys who make a living there. And during Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” fans got a first-hand glimpse of the Four-Sixes through Jimmy Hurdstrom’s eyes.
Raquel Leviss has moved into a new apartment in Los Angeles, following her breakup from ex James Kennedy last year. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to share a peek inside her new digs. On February 17, Raquel offered a glimpse at where she and her dog,...
