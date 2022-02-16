Woman killed after getting hit by mirror of U-Haul box van in Grantville (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

A woman lost her life after getting struck by a side mirror of a U-Haul moving vehicle Monday night in Grantville.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Alvarado Canyon Road, where it runs parallel and just below Interstate 8 immediately east of Fairmount Avenue [...]

Read More >>

February 16, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.