San Diego, CA

Woman killed after getting hit by mirror of U-Haul box van in Grantville (San Diego, CA)

 5 days ago

A woman lost her life after getting struck by a side mirror of a U-Haul moving vehicle Monday night in Grantville.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Alvarado Canyon Road, where it runs parallel and just below Interstate 8 immediately east of Fairmount Avenue [...]

February 16, 2022

San Diego, CA
Accidents
