ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Marry Me' a heart-warming hilarious comedy

By MATT PALMER Press Examiner Correspondent
wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Jennifer Lopez has starred in a...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Stamford Advocate

‘Lucy and Desi’ Director Amy Poehler Says Ball and Arnaz Were ‘The First Ultimate Power Couple’

A beloved television powerhouse hailed for her keen comedic instincts on-screen as well as having a shrewd producer’s eye for nurturing behind-the-scenes projects and bolstering the talents of others — that’s the eternally iconic Lucille Ball in a nutshell. But it also aptly describes Amy Poehler, which may be why the true-life story of Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship and profound impact made an ideal project for Poehler to make her debut directing narrative non-fiction in the new Amazon Studios documentary “Lucy and Desi.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Melts Hearts at Valentine’s Day Box Office

Universal’s Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, won the Valentine’s Day box office race with $3 million after seeing its earnings jump 109 percent from Super Bowl Sunday. Marry Me overtook Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever to place No. 1 on Monday after opening in third position over the weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Spider-Man' Swings Past 'Avatar' DomesticallyEuropean Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Tops Super Bowl Weekend With Subdued $12.8M The romantic comedy’s four-day domestic total is $11 million. Death on the Nile, from 20th Century and Disney, placed No....
MOVIES
buzzfeednews.com

J.Lo’s “Marry Me” Is A Bust

The devil works hard, but Jennifer Lopez works harder. It feels like just a minute ago she was in the midst of a renaissance as a critical darling, with her Golden Globe–nominated performance in 2019’s Hustlers. Since then, she’s wrapped up her reality TV show, World of Dance,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Distractify

Owen Wilson Wows Audiences in 'Marry Me,' but Is He Married in Real Life?

Actor Owen Wilson is known for his funnyman roles in movies like Zoolander and Night at the Museum, as well his signature “wow” line. However, the Texas native has also shown a softer and more charming side of himself in a number of romantic comedies. Most recently, he appeared in Marry Me, where he played Charlie Gilbert, the love interest of pop star Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Featured One Comedian You May Not Have Realized

Let’s toss it all the back to the premiere season of NCIS. Maybe you remember that time a then budding comedian portrayed a very serious doctor. Jim Rash definitely was paying the bills with various acting jobs when he got the NCIS gig. But he still was years away from Community and his career-defining role of Dean Craig Pelton. The episode was “Left for Dead” and it first ran 18 years ago this month. The plot was super creepy, something you’d find in a horror movie.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Marry Me#Monster In Law#Film Star
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘Law & Order’ Costars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s Cutest Quotes About Their Lasting Friendship

When it comes to legendary television duos, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni take the cake. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars met during a screen test before making their debut on the long-running NBC franchise. Their friendship has lasted more than two decades, and they have both become important parts of each other’s lives.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy