Propaganda Olympics

Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics, as Eileen Gu claimed her second gold and third medal of the Games ahead of Team GB’s curling semi-final against Sweden this afternoon. Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25.This is her second gold. She has already won a gold...

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO