D2 basketball tourney info released

MIDDLETOWN -- Once the Badin Rams finally took a lead, they weren’t going to give it up. They’d worked too hard for it. Badin senior Jada Pohlen scored on a layup off a steal to give the Rams a 42-40 lead with 4:52 left in the game and they went on to hold off Valley View for a 49-47 win on Tuesday in a Division II girls basketball district semifinal on Middletown’s Jerry Lucas Court at Paul Walker Gym in Wade E. Miller Arena.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO