ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

D2 basketball tourney info released

By JOBY FAWCETT Times-Shamrock WRITER
wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher-seeded teams will again host District...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Local teams shoot for state basketball titles

A number of local teams will be aiming for state titles when the Georgia High School Association basketball state championships get underway. First-round games for both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments were scheduled to begin Feb. 22 to 23, with second-round contents slated for Feb. 25 to 26, quarterfinals March 1 to 2, semifinals March 4 to 5 and finals March 10 to 12.
MACON, GA
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: State Tournament capsules

Record: 20-3 #3; District Five-Six Champ. Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, jr.; PG Kennedy Stenquist, jr.; G Marley Spencer, jr. Notes: Defending runner-up … Made state two of the last five years … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll … Won 13 games in a row early in the season and comes into state on a six-game win streak … 2-1 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers … Caldwell (21.1 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals) … Stenquist (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals) … Spencer (11.2 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals) … Has yet to win a state title; school opened in 2018.
HIGH SCHOOL
Dayton Daily News

Girls basketball: Second-half rally lifts Badin past Valley View

MIDDLETOWN -- Once the Badin Rams finally took a lead, they weren’t going to give it up. They’d worked too hard for it. Badin senior Jada Pohlen scored on a layup off a steal to give the Rams a 42-40 lead with 4:52 left in the game and they went on to hold off Valley View for a 49-47 win on Tuesday in a Division II girls basketball district semifinal on Middletown’s Jerry Lucas Court at Paul Walker Gym in Wade E. Miller Arena.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Mohegan Sun Arena
Baltimore Times

Stanley Tucker, former Morgan State basketball player, reflects on CIAA tourney

Many may not know that one of the city’s leading Black entrepreneurs was once a basketball player in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA). Stanley Tucker, now a successful businessman who founded the Meridian Management Group, donned a Morgan State University basketball uniform in the 1960s— back when HBCUs the primary landing spot for athletic talent and the CIAA was one of the most competitive basketball conferences in the nation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
WLTX.com

Ridge View basketball coach will leave at the end of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School is losing head boys basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman who is returning to familiar territory. Oak Hill Academy announced Wednesday morning that Stoneman will step down as the head basketball coach at Ridge View High School and will take over the program at Oak Hill..
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

BCIAA boys basketball semifinals 2.16.22

Reading gets revenge, Berks Catholic gets late bucket to set up BCIAA title game. Santander Arena hosting quite a bit of basketball this week. Wednesday night, Reading and Berks Catholic punching their tickets to the BCIAA boys basketball title game.
READING, PA
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Raheem Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points to spark seventh-seeded Union Catholic to a 76-52 win over 18th-seeded Johnson in the first round of the Union County Tournament. Union Catholic improved to 4-16 and advanced to face second-seeded Elizabeth in the quarterfinals. Terrance Wood scored 13...
UNION COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy