SCCTC expands CDL training center

A huge expansion for Goodwill Industries of Michiana will soon mean more job training opportunities in our area. The organization plans to offer career and technical skills training to help people get higher paying jobs. To do this, Goodwill has begun renovations on a large portion of the Bendix Campus...
WILKES-BARRE — Visit Luzerne County’s new office in the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey train station will open to the public on Monday. For Executive Director Alan Stout, the move offers a chance to look back, and ahead. “Think of all the people that came through here,”...
MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison is giving more people a chance to train and learn. The Urban League is expanding its CDL and solar installation training programs, officials announced Tuesday. The move comes after the Urban League received a $250,000 grant from Ascendium Education Group.
Like many business people throughout the state of Florida, Nancy Brumbaugh is keeping a close eye on any legislative action that might help address the workforce shortages many industries around the state are facing as we begin to come out the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SCHENECTADY — As Messiah Lutheran broke ground Thursday to add 1,000 square feet to its Trinity Community Center food pantry, it’s easy to remember last February, a bone-rattling cold Shrove Tuesday when Messiah and Trinity Reformed churches' newly merged congregations were giving free pancake suppers to drive-thru visitors.
With the trucking industry still facing a labor shortage, a new push is underway to recruit and train more truck drivers in Virginia. The Virginia Trucking Association, an industry trade group, has started a driver recruitment pilot program in partnership with Virginia Ready, a nonprofit that provides financial incentives for Virginia residents to get training in trade skills that are in high demand.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center will be expanding thanks to a huge donation from a prolific Bellingham developer. Peter H. Paulsen has announced the gift of $50 million to Bellingham’s hospital, which Chief Executive Charles Prosper says is the largest they’ve ever received. “Mr....
ZEBULON — Zebulon-based foam manufacturer Nomaco is once again expanding the Gert Noel Innovation Center, adding 82,000 square feet of production, shipping and warehouse space. Work will begin this year and renovations are expected to be complete by the end of February 2023. The innovation center is primarily focused...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Industrial Development Board has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. The grant, totaling $75,000, will support improvements and the expansion of the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in the Auburn Industrial Park. The center provides advanced upskill training from...
The purpose of the funding will be for up to 10 private, non-profit organizations to offer entrepreneurial development services to women, with an emphasis on socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in locations that are outside areas of existing WBCs.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new change taking effect Monday would require people seeking a commercial driver’s license in Missouri to complete an entry-level driver training program. The Missouri Department of Transportation is implementing a new federal training requirement for CDL applicants and drivers seeking certain CDL upgrades. The...
The Aquarium of Niagara plans to acquire new aquatic creatures and exhibit them in a state-owned building it intends to lease and renovate. The $4.5 million project received a boost Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which gave the Aquarium a $900,000 grant from its Cataract Tourism Fund.
BRUNSWICK (WGME) – Cities across the state are taking in more asylum seekers and immigrants. As of Wednesday, Portland has accepted 680 people from war-torn countries in the past couple of months. So far, there are about 100 recent immigrants in Brunswick, but more families are expected to arrive...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut (MTAC) announced the creation of a Commercial Driver’s License scholarship program to help recipients pay for CDL training school. MTAC’s scholarship program will provide $1,000 for 5 eligible individuals to attend CDL training. To be eligible to apply, individuals must be employed by an MTAC […]
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Lifespan is working to expand health care workforce through free training programs. "I just took a leap of faith," said 23-year-old Isaac Demola, a recent graduate of one of the training programs. He had just graduated from Rhode Island College in May, when he heard...
(Atlantic) This week the new entry-level driver training rule went into effect. The education requirements have changed to obtain a commercial driver’s license, upgrade a CDL, or get a passenger, school bus, or hazmat endorsement. Mark Weis, Atlantic Community Schools Transportation Director, says anyone looking to add a CDL...
