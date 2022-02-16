ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Allos Ventures launches $75 million investment fund

By Susan Orr
Ibj.com
 5 days ago

Keywords Funding / Investing / Technology / Venture Capital. Editor's note:...

www.ibj.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

TOKYO (AP) — Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday. The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar. The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Allos Ventures Closes Allos IV Fund for Midwest Tech Companies

Venture capital firm Allos Ventures has closed the Allos IV fund, which invests in high-growth technology and early-stage B2B software companies in the Midwestern United States, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 16) press release. The Allos IV fund will target Series A financing rounds but will also be used for...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Castle Island Ventures Creates Web3 Fund Worth $250 Million

Castle Island Ventures III will focus on three themes: monetary networks, internet architecture and financial services. The venture capital firm in crypto space Castle Island announced a $250 million fund to support visionary startups and entrepreneurs in their pursuit of transforming the status quo through public blockchains. As per the post on Medium, the fund called Castle Island Ventures III will focus on three themes namely monetary networks, internet architecture and financial services. The company’s limited partner group includes investors belonging to the endowment, asset management, foundation, family office, insurance and fund of fund groups.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Fund#Allos Ventures#Ibj
bizjournals

Startup tackling autoimmune disease launches with $101M in venture capital funding

Jo Viney, the former Biogen Inc. and Amgen Inc. executive who headed up Pandion Therapeutics Inc. until its acquisition by Merck & Co., is throwing her weight behind a new startup: Seismic Therapeutic. Seismic emerged from stealth on Wednesday with $101 million in venture capital funding and machine learning software...
HEALTH
Axios

Better Tomorrow Ventures raises $150 million for second seed fund

Better Tomorrow Ventures, a fintech-focused early stage venture firm headed by NerdWallet co-founder Jake Gibson and ex-500 Startups partner Sheel Mohnot, has raised $150 million for a sophomore fund, and $75 million for an opportunity fund. Why it matters: Fintech has been a hot sector over the past couple of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy