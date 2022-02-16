On The Scene: More Broadway shows opening as Omicron surge subsides

Broadway is hoping to raise the curtain on better times now that the Omicron surge is subsiding, and more shows are opening.

Trouble is what Broadway is hoping to put behind it, beginning with last week's opening of "The Music Man."

Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, the event not only brought out Hollywood A-listers, political elite, and titans from the worlds of business and fashion, but it seemed to be a new beginning for New York theatre.

It came after the Omicron surge shut down as many as half the shows on Broadway due to cast illnesses during the holidays and forced several to close altogether as ticket buyers stayed away.

Fifteen more shows are scheduled to open on Broadway by the end of April, including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Plaza Suite," originally scheduled to open two years ago, Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in "Macbeth" and "Funny Girl," starring Beanie Feldstein.

Springtime on Broadway has always ushered in a rush of openings to meet the Tony Awards deadline, but this year, it may also be the season that brings Broadway back.

Broadway is more affordable, with two for one tickets available for most shows, plus discounted rush tickets for some shows. Below is a list of Broadway shows opening soon and the dates when previews start:

American Buffalo - 3/22

Beetlejuice - 4/8

Birthday Candles - 4/11

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf - 4/1

Funny Girl - 3/26

How I learned To Drive - 3/29

Macbeth - 3/29

Mr. Saturday Night - 3/1

Paradise Square - 3/15

Plaza Suite - 2/25

Take Me Out - 3/10

The Little Prince - 3/4

The Minutes - 3/19

A Strange Loop - 4/6

The Skin of Our Teeth - 3/31