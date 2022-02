The USFL Gambling Podcast (@USFLGambling) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to recent news in the USFL. Pick Dundee (@TheColbyD), Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) react to their thoughts about the USFL playoffs and championship game being played in Canton, Ohio. Will the USFL have more fans celebrate their championship then the NFL and the Los Angeles Rams? Does Canton, Ohio make sense for the USFL? Should the USFL play their championship game on July 4th? What should we expect with the USFL uniforms release? Will the two locations be a blessing in disguise for the USFL? We talk it all and more on this episode of the USFL Gambling Podcast.

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO