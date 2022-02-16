ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds, IL

Reynolds says banning transgender athletes from girls sports a fairness issue

KBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, IA- Governor Reynolds is likely to sign a bill limiting participation in girls’ sports for transgender athletes. But, radio Iowa reports that she’s withholding a definite answer until the bill gets to her...

Frank Sprung
4d ago

if these kids are at greater risk for depression and suicide shouldn't they be in a psychologists office rather than sports?

WKYT 27

Ky. Senate panel advances ban on transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The Republican-led Senate Education Committee approved the measure Thursday. The committee listened to both sides of the issue. Those who support the bill said...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas City Star

Kentucky Senate passes ban on older transgender athletes

The Kentucky Senate passed a bill Wednesday to bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The 27-8 vote followed an emotional plea from a lawmaker who shared her own family story and warned that the bill is hurtful because “you’re excluding these children.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mask Mandate Bill Passes

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would ban mask mandates and any future vaccine mandates in schools — including colleges, as well as in businesses, non-profits, and government agencies — has passed a House committee. Republican Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. The bill would forbid employers from firing a worker because of their vaccination status. All the Democrats on the panel voted no. Representative Bruce Hunter, a Democrat from Des Moines, says it’s a dangerous bill. The bill is now eligible for debate in the full House.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Republican lawmakers bar journalists from statehouse floors

Salt Lake City, UT (AP) — Utah’s state Senate passed rules this week limiting where the press can go to report in statehouses, marking the latest move by Republican state lawmakers nationwide who are peeling back access to chambers after the pandemic provided new accessibility. Rules governing where...
UTAH STATE
Waterloo Journal

House File 2309 would require public and private schools K-12 to ban transgender athletes from competing in a sport outside of the gender the individual had at birth

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, the House Education Committee voted 14 to 7 in favor of the bill. Supporters say this bill is intended to prevent discrimination by protecting girls sports. According to the state officials, House File 2309 would require public and private schools K-12 to...
WATERLOO, IA

