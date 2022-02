When the Blue Jackets acquired Jakub Voracek this offseason, there was an obvious method to the madness of trading alternate captain Cam Atkinson. While Atkinson was one of the most accomplished players in CBJ history, he was a shooter, and the Blue Jackets needed another distributor on the wing to help bring the most out of Patrik Laine. Enter Voracek, a pure distributor who was one of the best in the NHL at racking up assists the previous decade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

