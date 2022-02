We have a great deal for our readers on the CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. Turn your laptop into a productivity powerhouse. CASA HUB A09 helps you meet all your needs by converting your laptop’s ports to a whole set of even more ports! It has 9 slots. First off, it has a USB-C input that supports maximum Power Delivery of 100W for fast charging. The other USB-C and two USB-A ports allow high-speed data transfers. The USB-A 2.0 port is for functional expansion. This hub also lets you access extra storage with its SD and microSD card slots. Up for a meeting or maybe movie night? The HDMI and VGA ports let you extend display to an external source. This hub does it all for you!

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO