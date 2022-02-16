Sun, Clouds & Wind Will Prevail Today

Temperatures will drop off into the low to mid-40s this evening and clouds increase. Winds will remain elevated out of the south which is why we will be above normal this overnight. Thursday will be milder and windier with highs in the mid 60s ahead of a cold front and gusts up to 40 mph. Tomorrow night into early Friday morning expect rain and the gusty conditions to continue as the front moves through. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon behind the frontal passage. The weekend will be more seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. Mild temps return for the start of next week with showers possible on Tuesday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers. Steady temperature around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.