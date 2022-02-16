ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, MD

Parent group files lawsuit against the state department of education to end mask mandate

A group of parents file a lawsuit against the State Department of Education over mask mandates in schools.

In that lawsuit, parents from a group called the Coalition of Maryland Parents said they want the decision to mask their children to be theirs.

Their lawsuit was filed in Somerset County Circuit Court. You can see that lawsuit here .

The state board of education will meet on Tuesday, February 22 to talk about covid protocols in schools.

