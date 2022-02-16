ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Do Analysts Think About Intel After Tower Semiconductor Deal

By Anusuya Lahiri
 5 days ago
  • Analysts had mixed views on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) after yesterday's reports about Intel nearing a deal to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) for $6 billion.
  • Northland analyst Gus Richard said such a deal would "make a lot of sense" and be a good one for Intel shareholders based on his estimate that it would cost $13 billion -$15 billion to replace the Tower foundry network.
  • Intel "failed the last time it tried to become a foundry," and it needs to learn how to work with foundry customers, develop process design kits, expand its IP portfolio, and develop a broader breadth of process technology. Tower "possesses all of these capabilities," argues Richard.
  • He kept an Outperform rating and $62 price target (30.3% upside) on Intel before it confirmed to acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $5.4 billion.
  • Intel's January notebook shipments were down 24% month-over-month, well below Citi's expectation of down 16%, mainly due to component supply constraints, Citi analyst Christopher Danely tells investors in a research note.
  • The analyst sees this as "another red flag" after Intel stated it saw an inventory correction in the notebook end market during its last earnings call.
  • He believes PC sales "will cool off" in 2022 due to a reversion to the mean after two straight years of double-digit growth.
  • Danely reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares with a $55 price target (15.6% upside).
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.19% at $48.35 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Reportedly Plans To Separate Its EV Business: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley acknowledged on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that running an ICE business and a EV business are not the same. The Ford CEO did not explicitly mention a separation or spin-off, but reports suggest that the company could be toying with those options.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September Via Current Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy cannabis starting on Sept. 15 if a 451-page bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon becomes law. Though its path remains uncertain in the House of Delegates, where the GOP-controlled committees have so far avoided taking up the issue, the bill would launch recreational marijuana sales early by letting current medical cannabis and hemp businesses enter the adult-use market.
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
