ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK inflation rises at fastest rate in almost 30 years

WOWK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Inflation in the United Kingdom has risen at the fastest rate in almost 30 years as increased costs for energy, housing and transportation squeezed household budgets. The consumer price index ticked up to 5.5% in the 12 months through January and was up from 5.4%...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
HOMELESS
Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
WOWK

US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that she was open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank’s next meeting in March. Bowman’s comments came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point...
BUSINESS
WOWK

DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

DoorDash on Wednesday posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and new offerings like deliveries from groceries and pet stores. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $1.28...
ECONOMY
WOWK

Germany’s Scholz says now is ‘moment of truth’ for Iran deal

MUNICH (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that “now is the moment of truth” to determine whether Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers can be salvaged, and the Iranian leadership needs to make a choice. Iran’s foreign minister, though, said that it’s up...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Uk#Ap#British#Treasury#The Bank Of England#Capital Economics
WOWK

IAEA reviews water release from damaged Japan nuclear plant

TOKYO (AP) — A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the site at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant where more than a million tons of treated radioactive waste water are to be released into the ocean, as they seek to determine how to make the decades-long project safe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK

Japan eases border controls amid criticism as exclusionist

TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Thursday it will ease its tough COVID-19 border controls by increasing the number of people allowed to enter each day and reducing quarantine requirements following criticism that its current policy is unscientific and xenophobic. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the daily entry cap will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

EU official: Turkey will gain by curbing migration to Cyprus

ATHIENOU, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey “has much to gain” if it works with the European Union to stem migrant arrivals from its airports and shores to the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a top EU official said Sunday. European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said he’s...
IMMIGRATION
WOWK

GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end

BEIJING (AP) — One look at their faces and you’d know. Trouble is, you can’t look at their faces. They’re in hazmat suits and goggles. Doesn’t matter. At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the body language tells the story. It’s the story of weeks of...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy