ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Daily calendar for Feb. 16, 17

American News
American News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTE8x_0eFyQnq900

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.

Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.

Today

Newcomers Club Lunch and Cards: 11:30 a.m., Ramkota Hotel, 1400 Eighth Ave. N.W.

Women Survivors of Abuse (physical, emotional, sexual): Noon, Safe Harbor, 2005 S. Merton St. 605-226-1212.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1 and 8:30 p.m. (both closed; 8:30 nonsmoking), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Family history research: 6-9 p.m., free instruction on genealogical research. Individual consultation by appointment. Aberdeen Family History Center, 1103 24th Ave. N.E. 605-225-0407 or 605-290-7303.

TOPS No. 125: 5:45-7 p.m., Arbor Springs Community Center, 1201 Eighth Ave. N.E. 605-225-7178.

LIVING — Life In Violence in the New Generation: A support group for teenage girls, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Safe Harbor, 2005 S. Merton St.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Topic meeting: 7 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Nonsmoking, 8:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1732 S. Main St. 605-225-5517.

HOPE (Nar-Anon Family Group): 10-11 a.m., 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. #111 (west door), hope.abdn@gmail.com.

Memory care support group for caregivers: 1 p.m., Parkside Retirement Center Garden Room, 1324 12th Ave. S.E.

Thursday

Weekly lunch: 12:10 p.m., dining room, Masonic Temple, 503 S. Main St.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. (all closed meetings), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Beginners Big Book: 5:30 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, 7 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 503 S. Jay St. Use south door, downstairs. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Steps 2 Recovery (Al-Anon Family Group): 5:30-6:30 p.m., 422 Fifth Ave. S.E., #111, (west door), steps2recovery57401@gmail.com.

Aberdeen Area Quilt Guild: 1:30 p.m., Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center, 225 Third Ave. S.E. Cindy Haglund, 605-228-9291.

Brown County Area Republican Women: 11:30 a.m., The Flame, 2 S. Main St., Guest Speaker is Dave Lunzman, chief deputy for the Brown County Sheriff’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Government
City
Aberdeen, SD
Brown County, SD
Government
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholics Anonymous#Narcotics Anonymous#The Daily Calendar#Ramkota Hotel#Yellow House#Fifth Ave#Zion Lutheran Church#Nar Anon Family Group#S E
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
American News

American News

191
Followers
578
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy