ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia claims it has no immediate plans to attack Ukraine: 'Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday'

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqYFf_0eFyQSFm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNhU2_0eFyQSFm00
A Ukrainian service member carries an anti-tank weapon during military exercises in eastern Ukraine.

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

  • Russia denied a report that it plans to attack Ukraine soon, perhaps as soon as Wednesday.
  • Russia's envoy to the EU told Die Welt: "Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday."
  • He said: "There will be no escalation in the coming week either, or in the week after that, or in the coming month"

Russia denied reports that it was planning to attack Ukraine imminently, telling the German newspaper Die Welt : "Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday."

Russia's envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Die Welt in an article published on Wednesday: "As far as Russia is concerned, I can assure you that there will be no attack this Wednesday."

"There will be no escalation in the coming week either, or in the week after that, or in the coming month."

It is not clear what day Chizhov made the comments to Die Welt, but it follows reports saying the US military had assessed that a Russian attack could come as early as Wednesday. The US and UK also warned on Monday that an invasion by Russia could happen in days.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that it had no plans to attack or invade Ukraine, but Western countries have been skeptical of those claims as Russia built up hundreds of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border.

Russia said on Tuesday that it was pulling back some troops from Ukraine's border , but did not say how many.

NATO said on Wednesday that Russia, on the contrary, appeared to be increasing its troop presence on the Ukrainian border. President Joe Biden also said Tuesday that the US had not been able to verify Russia's claim that it was withdrawing troops.

"The fact remains right now, Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine," Biden said. "An invasion remains distinctly possible."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 20

Rick Burns
5d ago

A pull back of troops could possibly be a ruse to distract and confuse the enemy. An attack will come unexpected where it's not expected it will be a shock and awe blitzkrieg type of attack. The first phase of the attack Russian airpower will take out strategic targets followed by artillery and rocket attacks. Next the armored divisions will spearhead the attack followed mechanized infantry. It's also possible they might use airborne troops as well.

Reply
6
Mirela
4d ago

I wish they would just do what they need to do or not do cause I'm sick of seeing this nonsense on the tv

Reply
6
Dolores Ortiz Franks
4d ago

Russia is waiting to see if US starts the war . I believe China and Russia are just waiting and pushing US to start a war and blame US

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Eastern Ukraine#Ukrainian#Ap Photo#Eu#German#Russian#Western#Nato
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

398K+
Followers
25K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy