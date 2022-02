It has been announced that a new rendition of MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head series will be premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Not much is known about the revival series, other than it is greenlit for two seasons and will again feature the hijinks of the titular characters, accompanying the previously announced Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe film that is set to debut on Paramount+, as well as all two hundred episodes of Mike Judge's original series from the 90s.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO