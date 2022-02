Although we still haven't seen his first formal appearance in the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the character Knuckles has been confirmed to be getting his own TV series on Paramount+ in 2023. Paramount itself made the announcement today during its latest financial call where it also confirmed that a third Sonic the Hedgehog film would also be coming in the future. And while we still haven't seen what Knuckles will have in store in his big screen adaptation, actor Idris Elba has been confirmed to also be portraying the character again in the upcoming TV show.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO