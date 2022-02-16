ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First images of upcoming Panasonic GH6 leak ahead of next week’s announcement

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScheduled to be officially announced next week on the 21st, images of the upcoming Panasonic GH6 have leaked a little early. Two images have gotten out so far courtesy of Asobinet which show the front of the camera as well as what appears to possibly be cooling vents. Whether or not...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

