First images of upcoming Panasonic GH6 leak ahead of next week’s announcement

Panasonic has posted a page on its website teasing the impending launch of the company’s next Micro Four Thirds camera, the Lumix GH6. According to the teaser, the camera will be announced via a YouTube livestream at 1am UTC / 8pm EST on February 22, 2022. On the webpage, Panasonic shares a teaser image that shows off much of the top-half of the camera body. Based on the image, it appears to feature a more chiseled frame, with straight edges and fairly flat surfaces, compared to the GH5 and GH5S. The image also seems to confirm the camera will keep the same red ring at the base of the mode selection dial, first seen on the GH5S.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO