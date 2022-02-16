ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avengers Assemble for Pandora x Marvel Collaboration

By Lily Templeton
 5 days ago

JEWELRY , ASSEMBLE: Doctor Strange will be the first Marvel character to return on screen this May, but Avengers are already assembling — at Pandora .

The affordable jewelry brand and the publisher are teaming up for a collection featuring the superheroes, launching on Feb. 17.

“These heroes excite, entertain and also encourage us to use our voices and powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to make the world a better place,” said Pandora’s chief product officer Stephen Fairchild, noting that “celebrating what you stand for and the things you love” as a shared trait between the jeweler and Marvel’s characters.

The 11-piece capsule, which is part of the jewelry label’s Moments core collection, will include a bracelet, an “Infinity Gems” ring and charms depicting the superheroes or a readily recognizable symbol, executed in metal and enamel.

Black Panther, Hulk, Captain America’s shield or the Infinity Gauntlet will also be engraved with a signature saying that epitomizes what the character is about, while the Avenger logo appears on the bracelet’s clasp.

In addition, fans will also be able to try their hand at saving the world — and winning a Pandora bracelet — through a dedicated mini-game which will launch concurrently to the jewelry’s release.

Rolling out online and in Pandora’s 2,600 stores worldwide, the Marvel x Pandora collaboration is priced on par with similar items from the brand, with charms between 39 and 79 euros.

The accessible jewelry label has been collaborating with The Walt Disney Company since 2014, with designs ranging from Minnie Mouse and Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage to Star Wars droid heroes.

This launch is part of an ambitious growth strategy unveiled last year, which includes doubling revenues in the U.S. and tripling sales in China by 2023, by improving conversion for core product lines thanks in part to a bigger focus on personalization and digital, as well as by recruiting younger consumers.

Pandora also relaunched its revamped Me line last fall, followed by a New York soirée with its faces Addison Rae and Charli XCX .

IN THIS ARTICLE
