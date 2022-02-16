ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It31A_0eFyIR5N00
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $400 million buyback.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares rose 11.2% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 9.1% to $23.49 in pre-market trading. Corsair Gaming Incwill replace First Midwest Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18.
  • ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 9% to $9.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported a rise in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 8.5% to $56.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 8.3% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday, reported Q3 results.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) rose 7.5% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 7.4% to $1.30 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Tuesday.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NYSE: CROX) rose 6.7% to $108.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 6.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares rose 5.5% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after surging 45% on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check this out: ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders.

Losers

  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 29.5% to $0.6265 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Tuesday.
  • Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) shares fell 16.8% to $23.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares fell 16.4% to $61.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 14.5% to $0.9560 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Tuesday.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares fell 14.1% to $50.50 in pre-market trading. ZoomInfo reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.15.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 10.2% to $10.22 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 10.9% to $11.09 in pre-market trading on Iraq corruption probe.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 9.3% to $105.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares fell 7.2% to $33.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were down year-over-year.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 7.1% to $0.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) fell 6.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

Also check this out: Insiders Buy Around $112M Of 3 Stocks.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Hookipa Pharma Inc#Gilead#Upstart Holdings#Upst#Direct Digital Holdings#Drct#Corsair Gaming#Crsr#Corsair Gaming Incwill#First Midwest Bancorp#Clearpoint Neuro#Clpt#Alteryx#Ayx#Aihs#Mdjm Ltd#Seelos Therapeutics#Seel
Benzinga

Virginia Senate Approves Bill, Rec Weed Sales Could Begin In September Via Current Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Adults in Virginia will be able to legally buy cannabis starting on Sept. 15 if a 451-page bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon becomes law. Though its path remains uncertain in the House of Delegates, where the GOP-controlled committees have so far avoided taking up the issue, the bill would launch recreational marijuana sales early by letting current medical cannabis and hemp businesses enter the adult-use market.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Iraq
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Reportedly Plans To Separate Its EV Business: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley acknowledged on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that running an ICE business and a EV business are not the same. The Ford CEO did not explicitly mention a separation or spin-off, but reports suggest that the company could be toying with those options.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Traders Bark Following eToro's Super Bowl Ad: Which Crypto Has More Bite For A Bull Run?

A dogfight broke out on social media on Sunday after cryptocurrency brokerage eToro’s Super Bowl ad aired, which briefly featured an unnamed Shiba Inu dog. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) enthusiasts entered into a duel on Twitter in an attempt to claim the advertisement as a representation of their own favorite Shiba Inu-themed crypto.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares rose 12.0% to $0.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 433.1K shares, making up 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy