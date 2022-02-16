ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) will replace First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Friday, February 18.
  • Corsair is a global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is acquiring First Midwest Bancorp in a transaction likely to be completed by February 16.
  • Old National Bancorp will replace Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Urban Edge Properties will replace Old National Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Price Action: CRSR traded higher by 9.06% at $23.48 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

