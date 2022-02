I have spent the last seven years living across the Midwest in states like Nebraska and Missouri. Never did I imagine I would be living in the Heartland, but I enjoyed my time exploring different parts of our country and seeing how the other half lives. I learned a lot about my fellow Americans and what drives them; I also learned a lot about what they didn't know, especially when it came to my home state of Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO