Where to eat in Bronzeville: Crain's Daily Gist podcast

The governor's race, mask mandates, casino bids and more: Recapping the week in Chicago politics. The week in Illinois politics kicked off with billionaire Ken Griffin finally doing what pretty much everyone expected him to do: The Citadel founder cut a gigantic check to GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin. And the local action only got more interesting from there, with litigation around mask mandates, casino bid news, a first peek at Chicago property tax valuations and more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO