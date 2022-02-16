ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

4 people hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Bixby Knolls (Long Beach, CA)

Four people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Bixby Knolls.

Emergency crews actively responded to the intersection of California Avenue and East San Antonio Drive at about 4:30 p.m. after getting reports of a car crash. On arrival, they found six people pinned inside an SUV that had slammed into a tree in the median [...]

