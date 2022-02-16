ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBA's Debelle: A rate hike could happen in the next year but not definitely

Cover picture for the articleCash rate will be determined by how the economy develops. Not much else by...

wkzo.com

BoE to raise rates again in March, inflation to peak soon after

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of England will raise interest rates faster than previously thought to tame surging inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who significantly upgraded their forecasts for consumer price rises. A near 30-year high inflation rate in December pressured Britain’s central bank to raise rates...
ECB to hike rates next year at latest, Rehn tells paper

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - It would be logical for the European Central Bank to hike its key interest rate at the latest by next year, ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn was quoted as saying on Friday. "If there are no setbacks in the pandemic or...
RBA Lowe: ''Plausible we could raise rates later this year''

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Philip Lowe has said that it is ''plausible we could raise rates later this year depending on the economy.''. He added that he hasn't said rates won't go up. AUD could get a lift on such rhetoric, but there hasn't been any knee-jerk reaction thus...
Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits middle income families face cost-of-living crisis

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...
Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive on rate hikes could be destabilizing

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with interest rate increases could be counter-productive to the Federal Reserve's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday, signaling she is not yet prepared to come out of the gate with a half-percentage-point interest rate hike next month.
Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Inflation Continues to Accelerate, Boosting Gold

Following last week’s release of US inflation data which showed the annualized rate at a 40-year high of 7.5%, it was the turn yesterday of the UK and Canada to release their respective CPI data points. The British CPI release came first and showed inflation increasing at a rate...
There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
The Federal Reserve needs to 'front-load' rate hikes to save the central bank's credibility in the face of soaring inflation, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard says

The central bank needs to accelerate its pace of hiking interest rates as inflation surges, said St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard. "I do think we need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we would have previously," he told CNBC. Bullard also said he will "convince"...
