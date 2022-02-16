RBA's Debelle: A rate hike could happen in the next year but not definitely

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO