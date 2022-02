Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul teachers will decide next week whether to authorize another strike, two years after a labor stoppage that canceled four days of school. The St. Paul Federation of Educators said Thursday night that its executive board agreed to ask members on Feb. 17 to authorize a strike. If the vote passes, the union must wait 10 more days before walking off the job. The parties have been in mediation since late November. The school board has said it can afford pay increases of just 1.5 percent each year of the two-year contract. The union wants 2.5 percent raises, as well as smaller class sizes and mental health teams in every building, among other initiatives.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO