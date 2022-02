A Binghamton man who is running for the state Assembly is seeking city approval to continue to rent guest rooms in his historic West Side home. Robin Alpaugh said he's been listing his house at 16 Riverside Drive on Airbnb for about two years. He now has applied for a special use permit to allow a home bed-and-breakfast in what is described as a single-unit dwelling.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO