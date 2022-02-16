ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Will the CDC change its masking guidance today?

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

(NBC News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines to states soon, according to several people familiar with the matter. The agency’s update could come as early as next week. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#The White House#Response Team
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance as states relax rules

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by its mask-wearing guidance for public K-12 schools with COVID-19 cases still high nationwide, even as some states plan to relax masking rules, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday. Officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC 29 News

CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mask mandates are lifting around the commonwealth in places like schools and restaurants. While people are now making this choice for themselves, one doctor with the University of Virginia is sharing his advice on moving forward. “We’re not quite in that in that situation where we...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KCRG.com

CDC: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations too high to change school guidance

Brooks & Dunn, Nelly to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair. Organizers with the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday announced two additions to the 2022 Grandstand lineup. Better Business Bureau explains romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau explains how...
IOWA STATE
WRAL

CDC Isn’t Publishing Large Portions of the COVID-19 Data It Collects

For more than a year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has collected data on hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the United States and broken it down by age, race and vaccination status. But it has not made most of the information public. When the CDC published the first significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

How much do Covid tests REALLY cost? UK gears up for £3 swabs from April 1 - but lateral flows can be three times cheaper in French supermarkets... and the kits themselves can cost just PENNIES to make

Britons will face paying £3 per lateral flow test from April, despite French supermarkets offering them for three-times cheaper. As part of his 'living with Covid' blueprint, the Prime Minister announced he will scrap 'free' lateral flow tests within weeks. Britons can currently pick up the tests in pharmacies...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WRAL

Wake educators push for end of mask requirements

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Tuesday, Wake County parents and educators are expected to urge the school board to drop the district's mask requirements in the classroom. Reporter: Kasey...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy