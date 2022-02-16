No Russian withdrawal yet, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says - BBC

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he does not yet see any Russian troop withdrawal from positions near to the Ukrainian border, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"To be honest, we react to the reality we have, and we don't see any withdrawal yet, we've just heard about it" the BBC quoted Zelenskiy as saying during a visit in western Ukraine.

"I think all normal people expect de-escalation. As for the threat, I have said many times that we are calm about any threats because we remember that all this did not start yesterday. This has been happening for many years.

"When the troops do withdraw everyone will see that.. but for now, it’s just a statement."

Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

