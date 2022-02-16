Mark Wahlberg struggled to get back in shape after Father Stu weight gain

Mark Wahlberg recently stopped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” to share a Christmas anecdote. Unfortunately, the story was more heartbreaking than it was heartwarming. The actor revealed that he ended up stuck at home while his family went on a holiday vacation. Unfortunately, the 50 year old came down with COVID, forcing him to spend the holidays alone.
Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson — two actors known for their very saintly, not-at-all controversial behavior over the years — team up for some Hollywood-style redemption in the new trailer for Father Stu.
The film is based on the true story of Stuart Long (Wahlberg), a boxer who first tries to become a movie star, then tries to become a priest after a near-fatal accident, and then works to fulfill his goal after being diagnosed with a muscular disorder. Along the way, Long also tries to mend his relationship with his estranged parents, with Gibson playing Long’s father.
Depending on how you...
Mark Wahlberg's family got a little savage when it came to their holiday vacation. The 50-year-old Uncharted actor opens up on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about contracting COVID-19 over the holidays, and how his wife, Rhea Durham, and four kids reacted. "We always go on holiday at...
Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies.
The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
Jennifer Lopez is allegedly worried about her boyfriend Ben Affleck relapsing. In its Feb. 14 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Affleck could be on the verge of another relapse if Lopez won’t help him out.
It’s obvious that Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson love the gym and stick to a strict workout regimen. However, their workout routines are simply too much for fellow actor Kevin Hart. Many know the actor and stand-up comedian for his niche sense of humor, shorter-than-average height, and for being fit.
Watch: Drew Barrymore & Ex Tom Green Reunite for 1st Time in 20 Years. Drew Barrymore revealed that her ex Luke Wilson dated other people while they were together, but it's not what you think. The 50 First Dates actress, 46, shared that her and Luke were once in an...
Jennifer Lopez shares two teenaged twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — learn everything about Max and Emme here. Jennifer Lopez, 52, has worn many hats in the entertainment industry, including actress, singer, dancer, producer, clothing designer and perfumer — but no title means more to her than “mom.” The Bronx native is the mother to twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53. Find out everything you need to know about the teenagers here.
Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
Tom Brady, 44, and his wife Gisele Bündchen, 41, are likely planning to watch the Super Bowl this weekend – it was only last year that he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But 13 years ago, the pair were planning their intimate Santa Monica nuptials which included a gorgeous church ceremony and two bridal outfits for Gisele. The couple got engaged in January 2009 and married just weeks later, in the first of two wedding ceremonies within one year.
Channing Tatum once debated leaving Hollywood for good. The 41-year-old Dog actor/director told Variety in a new cover story that back in 2018 — the same year he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced their breakup after nearly nine years of marriage — he contemplated quitting the movie business.
Jennifer Aniston just debuted a new style for her latest project. On Instagram, Aniston shared that she was "back to work" with her co-star Adam Sandler on the sequel to their film Murder Mystery. While the focus was on their new movie together, fans couldn't help but notice the different hairstyle that Aniston was sporting.
They are who they are! Jennifer Lopez opened up to Jimmy Fallon about how her pre-tween twins Max and Emme are ‘finding their own identities’ when she dropped in on The Tonight Show on Feb. 5. They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez, 52, who stopped in at...
While no foods should be completely “off limits” in a balanced diet, there is a direct correlation between certain foods–especially when consumed at a certain time of day–and weight gain. One of those is a common breakfast item that many of us with a sweet tooth might be inclined to reach for as a midday treat: pastries. Wait! These will almost certainly slow your weight loss progress, health experts warn.
Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to teenage twins Emme and Maximilian, who will turn 14 later this month. And just like any parent, the pop star is struggling as her children go through adolescence. Speaking to Stellar magazine, the 52-year-old said: 'It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought...
Six years after having a ‘fat-freezing’ procedure done, Linda Evangelista says her body is ‘permanently deformed,’ and she shared photos of her ‘disfigured’ new look. Linda Evangelista, 56, looks drastically different after trying CoolSculpting at a dermatologist’s office between August 2015 and Feb. 2016....
It has now been eight months since Sonya, the mother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, filed for divorce from her husband, Dell Curry. This came as a complete shock for many considering how Sonya and Dell were seen as one of the most endearing couples in all of basketball.
Is Dwayne Johnson the type to back down from a fight?. He was once known for his time in the ring as The Rock but has since made a name for himself as one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars right now. Despite no longer being in the ring,...
Simone Biles can't get over her new hardware. During the 24-year-old's appearance on the Today show Friday, host Carson Daly asked the Olympic gymnast — who announced her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Owens on Tuesday — how her dazzling new engagement ring compares to her seven Olympic medals.
