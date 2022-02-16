ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Fike, Burna Boy & Vince Staples Model CALVIN KLEIN

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion house CALVIN KLEIN enlists photographer Glen Luchford to capture their Spring Summer 2022 Campaign that celebrates both individuality and community. Stars of the campaign are...

www.malemodelscene.net

