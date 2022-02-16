Dominic Fike, Burna Boy & Vince Staples Model CALVIN KLEIN

After weeks of rumors that Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are a couple IRL, the two shared a kiss in a new photo posted to the actor’s Instagram Story on Feb. 10. Elliot and Jules from Euphoria are an off-screen couple! Dominic Fike, 26, and Hunter Schafer, 22, confirmed fans’ suspicions that they’re dating by posting a kissing photo on Instagram. Dominic shared the image on his Instagram Story on Feb. 10. In the pic, he and Hunter are seated next to each other at a restaurant, locking lips. The photo is captioned, “Happy birthday happy birthday,” although both stars’ birthdays were in December.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO