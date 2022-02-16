ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US skater Vincent Zhou out of weeklong COVID-19 quarantine

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — American figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beijing Games,...

www.ftimes.com

NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SkySports

Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater falls and finishes fourth at Winter Olympics

The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case. Valieva found out on Monday she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS...
SPORTS
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Chinese Figure Skating Pair Break a World Record at the Winter Games

The pairs short program at the Winter Olympics was dominated by figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China. After falling half a point short of gold in Pyeongchang, the duo set the bar high in Beijing with a score of 84.41 — officially breaking the world record of 82.83, which was set by the pair in the teams event on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Winter Olympics: American figure skating team offered torches, not silver medals, amid Kamila Valieva drama

While a doping case against ROC's Kamila Valieva is being resolved, the United States Olympic figure skating team was offered torches instead of their silver medals, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event has not yet taken place because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until her case is fully resolved.
SPORTS
kmmo.com

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva takes first place in short program at Winter Olympics despite doping controversy

Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, took the lead in the women’s short program, earning 82.16 points and topping teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. The 15-year-old Valieva broke down into tears as she awaited her scores, in what was her first competition since a ruling cleared her after she failed a drug test ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medication, trimetazidine, in Russia in December, but her test result only came to light last week. The court said the investigation into the doping offense would take months to resolve and it gave a favorable decision for her in part because she was a minor or “protected person,” making her subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
SPORTS

