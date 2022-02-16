New BIO report forecasts an uncertain future for the antibiotics sector

Leqvio may surpass its competitors due to its administration convenience and Novartis’ close ties to cardiovascular specialists. According to the analyst consensus forecasts from GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre, the third-to-market proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK 9) inhibitor, Novartis’s Leqvio (inclisiran), which launched in the US in December last year, is poised to surpass the sales of two veterans from this class, Sanofi/Regeneron’s Repatha (evolocumab) and Amgen’s Praluent (alirocumab), by 2027 (see Figure 1). GlobalData believes that one of the main reasons behind the analysts’ optimism is that Leqvio is injected twice per year and may, therefore, prove more convenient than the competitor drugs, both of which are injected twice a month. In addition, Novartis’ experience in the cardiovascular space and physicians’ familiarity with the company’s heart failure drug Entresto (sacubitril + valsartan) may offer Novartis the edge in this space. Despite this, the absence of a long safety record and the hefty price of around $6,500 a year, which is slightly higher than Repatha’s and Praluent’s current prices, might still present barriers to the drug’s uptake.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO