New BIO report forecasts an uncertain future for the antibiotics sector

By Darcy Jimenez
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLack of financial incentives for innovation or distinct pipelines have upped the urgency for reforms in the antibiotic sector. A new report examining the antibiotics landscape in the US has highlighted the need for public policy solutions as investments in the sector wane and large drugmakers abandon the space....

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

thetechtalk.org

All Vaccine Market Research Report Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 | Zhifei, ChengDa Bio, CNBG, Changsheng Life

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The All Vaccine Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra obtains WHO prequalification to treat Covid-19

In addition to Covid-19 treatment, Actemra/RoActemra is intended for rheumatoid arthritis. The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted prequalification to Roche’s intravenous (IV) dose of Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) to treat severe or critical Covid-19 patients. Actemra/RoActemra is an anti-interleukin-6 receptor (aIL-6R) treatment and obtained approval in over 110 countries. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Eyes on EU’s Alzheimer’s disease market; how horizon scanning predicts the future

Aduhelm’s US launch has prompted a new look into what is in store for the Alzheimer’s disease market over the coming years. Last year saw signs that the tide is beginning to turn for the approval of innovative Alzheimer’s disease (AD) medicines, when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab). Despite winning first-to-market advantage, the months of controversy that followed Aduhelm’s authorisation marked a major setback, as did a European Medicines Agency (EMA) rejection late last year. Even so, for all its controversies, Aduhelm’s launch in the US prompted policymakers and health technology assessment (HTA) bodies to focus on what is in store for the AD market over the coming years. European horizon scanning initiatives have been at the forefront of these efforts to predict which medicines have the highest chances of regulatory success and which carry the largest potential cost challenges.
MARKETS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Early access programs: how real-world data capture helps regulatory approval

While clinical trials can prove that a medical product is safe and effective in a controlled environment, the vital data for how a new medicine will perform in the real world is often lacking. We learn more about the connection between real-world data capture and early access programs, and the role this plays in the approval of life-improving medicines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Report highlights 'fragile and failing' antibiotic pipeline

A new analysis of the pipeline for antibiotics uses an analogy that some sports fans may be familiar with to describe the relative lack of candidates in clinical development: Not enough shots on goal. The report on antibacterial innovation from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), released earlier this week, concludes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and BioNTech to extend rolling submission for Covid-19 vaccine

The FDA postponed the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting planned for 15 February. Pfizer and BioNTech are set to extend their rolling submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for amending the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Covid-19 vaccine to include children aged six months to four years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Filings buzz: tracking big data mentions in pharmaceuticals

Of the 50 biggest employers in pharma, IQVIA Holdings Inc referred to big data the most between October 2020 and September 2021. Mentions of big data within the filings of companies in the pharmaceutical industry were 60% higher between October 2020 and September 2021 than in 2016, according to the latest analysis of data from GlobalData.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novartis’ Leqvio can lead cholesterol-lowering space, but barriers remain

Leqvio may surpass its competitors due to its administration convenience and Novartis’ close ties to cardiovascular specialists. According to the analyst consensus forecasts from GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre, the third-to-market proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK 9) inhibitor, Novartis’s Leqvio (inclisiran), which launched in the US in December last year, is poised to surpass the sales of two veterans from this class, Sanofi/Regeneron’s Repatha (evolocumab) and Amgen’s Praluent (alirocumab), by 2027 (see Figure 1). GlobalData believes that one of the main reasons behind the analysts’ optimism is that Leqvio is injected twice per year and may, therefore, prove more convenient than the competitor drugs, both of which are injected twice a month. In addition, Novartis’ experience in the cardiovascular space and physicians’ familiarity with the company’s heart failure drug Entresto (sacubitril + valsartan) may offer Novartis the edge in this space. Despite this, the absence of a long safety record and the hefty price of around $6,500 a year, which is slightly higher than Repatha’s and Praluent’s current prices, might still present barriers to the drug’s uptake.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC grants marketing authorisation for Pfizer-OPKO’s Ngenla injection

The authorisation is based on data from a Phase III trial where Ngenla was found to be non-inferior to Genotropin. The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for Pfizer and OPKO Health’s Ngenla (somatrogon) injection for the treatment of children and adolescents aged three years and above with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Biologics Manufacturing Facility, Lengnau, Switzerland

Thermo Fisher added a new biologics manufacturing site in Lengnau, Switzerland, to its global biologics manufacturing network. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new biologics manufacturing facility in Lengnau, Switzerland, will improve its biologic therapies manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The facility will feature single-use and stainless-steel bioreactors. Credit: Thermo...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo gets approval in the EU for SLE

The approval is based on data from the clinical development programme of Saphnelo, including the TULIP and MUSE trials. AstraZeneca has reported that its antibody Saphnelo (anifrolumab) obtained approval in the EU as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Saphnelo...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

