Agriculture

How Costa Rica is placing biomaterials at the very heart of its knowledge-based economy

By CINDE
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growth of the Bioeconomy will play a central role in delivering a sustainable future. How is Costa Rica harnessing its incredible biodiversity and strong agricultural sector to become a destination of choice for agritech and biomaterials innovation and investment?. With the dangers of climate change becoming starker each...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

