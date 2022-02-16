ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

EC grants marketing authorisation for Pfizer-OPKO’s Ngenla injection

By Vishnu Priyan
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe authorisation is based on data from a Phase III trial where Ngenla was found to be non-inferior to Genotropin. The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for Pfizer and OPKO Health’s Ngenla (somatrogon) injection for the treatment of children and adolescents aged three years and above with growth hormone...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Amylyx's ALS Treatment Regulatory Application To Be Reviewed By FDA Panel In Late March. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) said a virtual meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to review the new drug application for AMX0035 has been scheduled for March 30, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA to Lilly’s bebtelovimab for Covid-19 treatment

Bebtelovimab is indicated for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and paediatric patients aged 12 years and above. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Eli Lilly and Company’s bebtelovimab to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19. Bebtelovimab is a neutralising IgG1 monoclonal antibody that...
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

China grants approval for Pfizer’s antiviral COVID pill

China granted emergency approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill in a promising sign the country could open up further to foreign vaccines and treatments for the virus. Paxlovid’s import registration was approved Friday, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement on its website Saturday. The Chinese regulator requires relevant research work to continue to be carried out, with conditional requirements completed within a time limit, and the follow-up research results submitted in a timely manner, according to the statement.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Authorisation#European Union#Ec#Pfizer Opko#The European Commission#Opko Health#Somatrogon#Ghd#Eu
Axios

Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines

Pfizer's decision to pump the brakes on COVID vaccines for kids younger than 5 was a good call, experts tell Axios. Driving the news: Pfizer decided not to seek an FDA authorization until it has more data about how well its vaccine works after three doses. An FDA committee had been slated to consider the data for a two-dose regimen next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Young Men at Increased Risk of Myocarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

Experiencing myocarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is rare, but more likely among persons under 24 years and male. This article was originally published on HCPLive. Risk of myocarditis following vaccination with either available messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19 is significantly low, but altogether higher than expected in persons aged 24 years and younger, according to a new national study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Optimal blood pressure target to prevent severe hypertension in pregnancy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Severe hypertension in pregnancy is a hypertensive crisis that requires urgent and intensive care due to its high maternal and fetal mortality. However, there is still a conflict of opinion on the recommendations of antihypertensive therapy. This study aimed to identify the optimal blood pressure (BP) levels to prevent severe hypertension in pregnant women with nonsevere hypertension. Ovid MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library were searched, and only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included if they compared the effects of antihypertensive drugs and placebo/no treatment or more intensive and less intensive BP-lowering treatments in nonsevere hypertensive pregnant patients. A random effects model meta-analysis was performed to estimate the pooled risk ratio (RR) for the outcomes. Forty RCTs with 6355 patients were included in the study. BP-lowering treatment significantly prevented severe hypertension (RR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.37"“0.56), preeclampsia (RR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69"“0.98), severe preeclampsia (RR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.17"“0.84), placental abruption (RR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32"“0.86), and preterm birth (<"‰37 weeks; RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71"“0.93), while the risk of small for gestational age infants was increased (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.02"“1.54). An achieved systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <"‰130"‰mmHg reduced the risk of severe hypertension to nearly one-third compared with an SBP of â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg, with a significant interaction of the BP levels achieved with BP-lowering therapy. There was no significant interaction between the subtypes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and BP-lowering treatment, except for placental abruption. BP-lowering treatment aimed at an SBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg and accompanied by the careful monitoring of fetal growth might be recommended to prevent severe hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Patients Receiving Virta’s Diabetes Reversal Treatment See Sustained Reduction in Depressive Symptoms, New Research Shows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022-- Virta Health, the leader in type 2 diabetes reversal, announced promising results on the impact of its diabetes reversal treatment on depressive symptoms. The research, published in The Journal of Behavioral Medicine, highlights rapid and sustained improvement in depressive symptoms during treatment, with nearly one-third fewer patients meeting the clinical cutoff for depression at two years.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy