Just over a year after he suffered a terrifying brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre will be taking the stage for the 2022 Super Bowl. Here’s everything we know about his health today. Dr. Dre will be front and center on one of the world’s biggest stages when he performs at the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13. The rapper will be joined by some of his closest friends in the industry — Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar — for a Halftime Show performance that is sure to be remembered. It’s almost impossible to believe that just 13 months ago, Dre suffered an apparent brain aneurysm that left him hospitalized for nearly two weeks. Luckily, Dre was able to recover from the terrifying medical scare. Learn more about it below:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO