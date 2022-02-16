ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The end of the pandemic may be in sight, says Moderna CEO

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel appears on a TV screen speaking remotely during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda virtual sessions at the WEF’s headquarters in Cologny near Geneva on January 17, 2022. fabrice coffrini/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

“I think that’s a reasonable scenario.”

That was Moderna’s

MRNA,

-3.66%

chief executive officer Stephane Bancel, responding to a question about whether the world could be entering the last stages of the global coronavirus pandemic.

There is an “80% chance that as omicron evolves or SarsCov-2 virus evolves, we are going to see less and less virulent viruses,” Bancel told CNBC in an interview that published Wednesday. But he cautioned that there’s still a 20% chance of another scenario emerging involving a mutation “more virulant than omicron”.

The assessment on where we are in the pandemic from the chief of the COVID-19 vaccine maker comes as cases have continued falling in recent weeks across the U.S. and other countries, and pandemic restrictions ease.

Retailing giants Walmart

WMT,

+4.01%

and Amazon

AMZN,

-2.18%

have dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated workers, tech companies such as Microsoft

MSFT,

-2.93%

and Facebook

FB,

-4.07%

are setting office return dates for employees, and even Disney World

DIS,

-2.17%

has dropped mask requirements for vaccinated visitors.

President Joe Biden said in a recent interview that it was “probably premature” for states to drop their indoor face-mask requirements, and the Centers for Disease Control is sticking with its recommendation for protective face masks.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 stood at 922,473 on Tuesday, as the wave of cases caused by the highly infectious omicron variant continued to fall from January’s peak. Elsewhere, parts of Asia, including South Korea and Hong Kong, are seeing record cases due to omicron.

“I think we got lucky as a world that omicron was not very virulent, but still are we see thousands of people dying every day around the planet because of omicron,” said Bancel, who added that “this virus is going to stay with humans forever, like flu and we’d have to live with it.”

Moderna has clinical studies underway of a specific vaccine for the omicron variant, should it be needed, he said.

Related
MarketWatch

Biden has a long-range plan to reduce inflation, but consumers — and voters — want to see prices dropping in the near term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces. His belief is that a cluster of companies control too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cellphone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
houstonpublicmedia.org

A second version of omicron is spreading. Here's why scientists are on alert

A computer-generated image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. // Uma Shankar Sharma/Getty Images. Just as the omicron surge starts to recede in parts of the U.S., scientists have their eye on another coronavirus variant spreading rapidly in parts of Asia and Europe. It's officially called "omicron BA.2," and this week scientists detected cases of it in several U.S. states, including California, Texas and Washington.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Even Fauci thinks the end is in sight! COVID tsar predicts almost all of US will have hit Omicron peak within WEEKS as early tri-state epicenters see infections plunge by up to 64%

The nation's top infectious disease specialist says Omicron cases will likely start dropping throughout the nation by mid-February as the hardest-hit cities experience infection rate dips of up to 64 percent. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US will likely start to 'see a turnaround' in cases and hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

United Airlines pilot who refused COVID vaccine claims she is stuck on unpaid leave with no health insurance and unable to seek another job

A United Airlines pilot who has religious objections to getting vaccinated for COVID-19 has said that she is on forced unpaid leave and unable to seek another job due to the company's strict non-compete clause. Sherry Walker, 53, the co-founder of employee advocacy group Airline Employees for Health Freedom, spoke...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

There are reasons vaccinated people get the virus

1. None of the COVID vaccines promise 100% immunity. If 205 million are vaccinated and a vaccine is 95% effective, that leaves 5% (over 1 million people) for whom it is not effective. 2. Vaccine effectiveness decreases over time. Five to six months after the second shot for Pfizer, immunity...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

