ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nine-year-old girl struck by bullet in truck dies, suspect says he was chasing robber

wbch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HOUSTON) -- A 9-year-old girl died after a man who was held up at a Houston ATM fired at her family's pickup truck while attempting to shoot the robbery suspect, police said. The suspect in the shooting, identified by police as Tony Earls, 41, was making a transaction at a drive-thru...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Texas police hunt for 20-year-old charged for alleged role in MS-13 machete murder

Texas police are hunting a young woman who allegedly lured a man to a field where he was brutally hacked to death by MS-13 gang members with machetes. Karla Jackelin Morales, 20, was charged with murder for her alleged role in the July 2018 shooting and machete slaying of 24-year-old Jose Villanueva, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Memorial Hermann Hospital#Abc Audio
KHON2

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOL 11

10-year-old girl dies, man shot in Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in Toledo's Old West End in which a 10-year-old girl was one of two victims. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of Collingwood Boulevard. Toledo police said a black vehicle with tinted windows rolled...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted a father accused of driving his 14-year-old son to a gas station where the teenager killed three people. Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was indicted on a capital murder of multiple persons charge by a Dallas County grand jury for the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting in which his son, Abel, shot and killed three other teenagers at a Texaco in Garland, Texas.
GARLAND, TX
Nashville News Hub

9-year-old girl shot in the head during a senseless road rage accident is now in a medically induced coma

A 9-year-old Texas girl is left in a medically induced coma after being shot in the head during an alleged road rage accident. The family of the young girl is left devastated as their little girl remains at the hospital fighting for her life. Even though surgeons managed to remove one bullet from her head, her condition is considered “serious,” revealed her grandmother.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'Island Boys' TikTok Stars' Home Raided, Drive-By Shooting Suspect Arrested

The Florida home of the 'Island Boys' was the scene of a police raid that led to an arrest in a fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... a SWAT team executed a search warrant Monday at the property rented by the TikTok stars, Alex and Franky Venegas. Neither was arrested, but cops nabbed an apparent associate of theirs ... murder suspect Andrew James Thomas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

Reward offered for suspect in shooting that killed DC woman struck by stray bullet

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are looking for the suspect who they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in northeast D.C. last week. According to the Metropolitan Police Dept., on Feb. 9, officers in the area of the 500 block of Division Avenue NE heard gunshots just after 3 p.m. and located 54-year-old Pamela Thomas inside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy